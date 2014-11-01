A-League: Perth Glory 2 Newcastle Jets 1

Maclaren scored less than a minute after being introduced to the otherwise lacklustre encounter in the 76th minute and sealed maximum points for the home side three minutes later.

The Jets remain winless after four games – all on the road – and were on track to steal an unlikely victory when Argentine striker Jeronimo put the vistors ahead with just 16 minutes to play before Maclaren's quickfire brace.

Jeronimo showed good composure to break the deadlock after 74 minutes with his first league goal for the Jets.

The Argentine striker pounced on a carefully weighted chip pass from team-mate Jacob Pepper over the last line of defence, leaving him in a one-on-one situation with Glory goalkeeper Danny Vukovic.

The power of Jeronimo's strike proved too much for Vukovic and the ball found the back of the net.

Maclaren hauled the sides level when he hammered past a hapless Mark Birighitti before adding the winner.

Nebojsa Marinkovic picked out a rising Rostyn Griffiths in the box, knocking the ball towards goal and Maclaren's header completed a stirring comeback.