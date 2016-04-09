A-League Review: Adelaide take Premiers' Plate as Victory hold Brisbane

Adelaide United claimed the A-League Premiers' Plate after their rivals Melbourne Victory held Brisbane Roar to a goalless draw at AAMI Park.

The result means John Aloisi's side finish the regular season on 48 points - one behind table-toppers Adelaide.

Victory boss Kevin Muscat sent out a much-changed line-up on the back of their Asian Champions League encounter with Suwon Bluewings, settling for a sixth-place finish.

But Brisbane could not break down a youthful line-up and were left to rue a host of missed chances and a virtuoso display from Melbourne goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas.

Matt McKay and Jamie Maclaren were among the culprits in front of goal and the Roar could cede second if Western Sydney Wanderers beat Wellington Phoenix on Sunday - a result that would sent up a rematch between Brisbane and the Victory in an elimination final.

In Saturday's other match, Newcastle Jets dispatched Central Coast Mariners 4-2 to ensure the bottom club became the first team to go through an entire A-League season without keeping a clean sheet.

Morten Nordstrand handed the Mariners their dubious status inside the first minute and went on to complete a brace, concluding his debut A-League campaign with four goals in 11 matches.