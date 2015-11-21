A-League Review: Bridge extends Wanderers' winning streak

Mark Bridge played a starring role as Western Sydney Wanderers claimed their fourth successive A-League victory with a 2-1 win over Wellington Phoenix.

The forward set up Federico Piovaccari for Wanderers' opener, before netting the winner five minutes from time to see the hosts move up to third on the table.

Wanderers took the lead in the ninth minute following a lucky escape. Phoenix's Michael McGlinchey struck the crossbar with a free-kick, and the home side broke up-field, where Bridge squared unselfishly for Piovaccari to tap home.

Phoenix did level nine minutes later when left-back Manny Muscat cut inside and sent a low shot through a crowd of players into the far corner.

But it was Bridge who had the final say, controlling Brendon Santalab's flick-on at a corner before steadying himself and firing into the roof of the net.

In the other game on Saturday, Perth Glory and Sydney played out a 0-0 draw in a game of few chances played in oppressive heat at nib Stadium.