A-League Review: Western Sydney Wanderers hold off Adelaide United

Western Sydney Wanderers held fourth-placed Adelaide United to a scoreless draw to return to the top of the A-League table.

Adelaide would have gone top with a victory at Pirtek Stadium, but they were unable to get any shots on target as the home side dominated proceedings.

Wanderers came close to snatching victory late on through Brendon Santalab, only for the substitute's header to hit the upright.

Elsewhere, Central Coast Mariners scored twice in the last four minutes to snatch a 2-2 draw with Sydney FC to further dent the Sky Blues' finals hopes.

Sydney appeared to be cruising towards a vital three points after first-half goals from George Blackwood - his first in the A-League - and Shane Smeltz had them 2-0 up at the break.

But they capitulated in the dying minutes with Roy O’Donovan pulling one back before a Vedran Janjetovic error allowed Harry Ascroft to equalise in stoppage time.

The result could be a major blow to Sydney’s top-six hopes. They remain two points outside the finals spots with Melbourne Victory having a chance to extend that gap against Newcastle on Sunday.