A-League: Sydney 2 Melbourne Heart 1
Alessandro Del Piero scored on his return from injury as Sydney held on for a 2-1 A-League victory over winless Melbourne Heart.
The Italian, who missed last week's loss to Central Coast Mariners with a hamstring injury, ignited a dour first half with a brilliant individual goal in the 43rd minute before Ranko Despotovic made it 2-0 on the stroke of the interval.
But there was no sign of Del Piero after the break, with Brett Emerton making his return from a leg injury in place of the skipper.
Harry Kewell was introduced for the Heart in the 57th minute and missed a penalty nine minutes later after Joel Chianese handled the ball in the area.
The Australia veteran atoned when he was involved in the lead up to Michael Misfud's 72nd-minute goal as the Heart cut the deficit to 2-1.
But the hosts, who sit third, claimed the points to make it five wins from their last six league games, while Melbourne remain rooted to the foot of the table.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.