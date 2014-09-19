League Two Preview: Coleman back at Stanley

Following the departure of James Beattie last week, it was announced on Thursday that Coleman had returned for a second stint at the club, having spent more than 12 years at the helm last time around.

Coleman led Stanley to the Football League as Conference champions in 2006, but he returns to the Crown Ground with the club toiling in 20th place ahead of Saturday's trip to Sixfields.

"It's great to be back and the big part for me was being in with the players, getting back into the swing of things and preparing for the game," he told the club's official website.

"That's the thing that gives you the buzz. We were here for a long time and the feeling you get for the place doesn't just go away.

"It's there for someone who's capable of putting a run together to climb the table and that's what we hope to achieve."

Another side entering the weekend with a new manager are Carlisle United, who announced Keith Curle as their boss on Friday ahead of their trip to Curle's former club Mansfield Town.

The 50-year-old has his work cut out as Carlisle, relegated from League One last season, sit rock bottom of the table, without a win and just three points to their name from eight outings.

In stark contrast to the strugglers, both Burton Albion and Bury have made flying starts to the campaign, and the pair go into Saturday's clash at Gigg Lane sitting in first and second respectively.

Burton lost their unbeaten record last time out with a 3-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon, who will look to build on that success when they host fourth-placed Morecambe.

Wycombe Wanderers occupy third place, and Gareth Ainsworth's men will be hopeful of making ground on at least one of the leading pair when they travel to Portsmouth.

The two sides promoted from the Conference last season, Luton Town and Cambridge United, go head to head at the Abbey with the hosts looking to continue the form that has seen them net 15 league goals so far - the highest in the division.

Dagenham and Redbridge will want to avoid a fourth straight league defeat when they visit Cheltenham Town, while Tranmere Rovers take on struggling Exeter City and draw specialists York City host Southend United.

Oxford United will be out to extend their four-match unbeaten run at home to Stevenage while elsewhere, Hartlepool United make the long trip to Plymouth Argyle and Shrewsbury Town welcome Newport County.