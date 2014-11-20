League Two Preview: Leaders Luton face Burton

The Dutchman took over from Gary Rowett - who departed for Birmingham City - last Thursday, and got his tenure off to an impressive start with a 3-1 win at fellow high-fliers Wycombe Wanderers on Monday as Burton went fourth.

Saturday represents Hasselbaink's first match in front of his home fans at the Pirelli Stadium and the former Leeds United, Chelsea and Middlesbrough striker could hardly be facing a tougher test as in-form Luton come to town.

After gaining promotion back to the Football League as champions of the Conference, John Still's men initially struggled in their new surroundings, winning just one of their opening six matches.

Since then, however, Luton have been in sparkling form, winning nine and drawing two of the next 11 to surge to the summit and spark dreams of back-to-back promotions.

Similarly impressive in recent weeks have been second-placed Shrewsbury Town, who have strung together six successive league victories.

Micky Mellon's men travel to Exeter City, who themselves are five matches unbeaten in the fourth tier.

At the wrong end of the table, four of the bottom five clubs go head-to-head as the strugglers look to turn around their flagging fortunes.

Rock-bottom Hartlepool United have won just once in their previous 11 league outings, and they welcome 21st-placed York City, who hold an identical record.

Elswewhere near the foot of the table Dagenham and Redbridge, who currently lie one spot above the drop zone, host 20th-placed Carlisle United, who have at least shown signs of life in recent weeks with two wins from their last three league games.

The other side presently mired in trouble in the relegation zone are Tranmere Rovers who, like Carlisle, are struggling to recover from dropping out of League One last season.

They hope the visit of Southend United to Prenton Park will see them end a winless streak that stretches back 12 matches, to their last victory in August.

Other fixtures see Plymouth Argyle travel to Mansfield Town, while Bury host Newport County and Stevenage visit Northampton Town.

Elsewhere, Cheltenham Town take on Wycombe, Accrington Stanley clash with Cambridge United and Portsmouth welcome Morecambe.