League Two Preview: Oxford face Newport

Chris Wilder's men beat Morecambe United 3-0 on Saturday to stay at the summit on goal difference, with Chesterfield and Rochdale hot on their heels.

Newport have promotion aspirations of their own and the Welsh side are fifth in the table, but have failed to win in their last five away games in League Two.

Chesterfield face a struggling Northampton Town side who failed to build on their shock 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town when they were beaten 2-0 to Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Chesterfield have won their last four games in all competitions without conceding goal, so it will be a big ask for Aidy Boothroyd's side to get anything out of the clash in Derbyshire.

Rochdale will be looking to make it three consecutive wins when they face managerless Scunthorpe United at Spotland.

Fourth-placed Fleetwood Town travel to Accrington Stanley, while fellow promotion-hopefuls Southend United visit Portsmouth.

Burton Albion will be looking to secure a second home win in the space of four days when they face Mansfield Town, while Dagenham and Redbridge will be hoping to move into the play-off places with a win at AFC Wimbledon.

Gary Rowett saw his Burton side respond to back-to-back losses with a triumph over Bristol Rovers at the weekend, while Dagenham will attempt to put a 2-1 defeat to Plymouth Argyle behind them.

At the other end of the table, Torquay United will be eager to secure their first home win in six games when they face Plymouth, while Bury entertain Hartlepool.

Out-of-sorts York City aim for their first victory in November at Morecambe, with Bristol Rovers - just a point above the drop zone - away at Cheltenham Town.

Elsewhere, Wycombe Wanderers get the opportunity to heap more misery on an Exeter City side who have lost their last five games in all competitions when the two sides meet at Adams Park.