League Two Preview: Oxford out to defend lead

Chris Wilder’s men hit the summit with a 3-1 victory over Mansfield Town last Saturday, but are only ahead of Chesterfield and Rochdale on goal difference.

The top three benefit from having home advantage this weekend, although Oxford and Chesterfield look to have stiff tests against Morecambe and Wycombe Wanderers, who have performed strongly on the road.

Gareth Ainsworth’s team have claimed 11 of their 21 points this season away from home, while Morecambe have lost only one of their previous six games away from the Globe Arena.

Rochdale could therefore have the best chance to break away from the pack as they welcome an Exeter City side without a win in four league matches.

Fleetwood Town sit fourth after losing 1-0 to rock-bottom Northampton Town last time out and will look to bounce back with a home victory over Mansfield.

The fight for top spot extends far beyond the top four, though, with an extremely congested table ensuring a number of sides remain firmly in the mix for an automatic promotion slot.

Southend United and Newport County are just three points behind the leaders and will look to further their cause when they face York City and Cheltenham Town respectively.

Dagenham and Redbridge, also on 26 points, will visit John Sheridan’s Plymouth Argyle eager to build on a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion last weekend.

At the other end of the table, Northampton will seek to make it back-to-back wins at Hartlepool United while the sides in 22nd and 23rd, Accrington Stanley and Torquay United, meet at the home of the former.

Scunthorpe United, who sacked Brian Laws on Wednesday, travel to a Portsmouth side beaten 4-0 at AFC Wimbledon in their previous fixture.

Wimbledon have an away game at Bury this weekend, while Burton Albion play host to Bristol Rovers.