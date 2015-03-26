League Two Preview: Pools eye great escape

It was October 25 when a 2-1 loss at the Abbey Stadium sent Hartlepool to the bottom of League Two - on Saturday, victory over the same opponents could lift them out of the relegation zone.

Ronnie Moore has masterminded an unlikely revival at Victoria Park, with three wins on the bounce turning a seemingly Conference-bound club into genuine survival contenders.

Just a point now separates Hartlepool from safety, but one of the men who helped spark the revival - loanee striker Ryan Bird - has been recalled by his parent club, who just happen to be this weekend's visitors.

Bird will not be part of the Cambridge squad, with head coach Richard Money eager not to introduce an added distraction in a match that the visitors - seven points clear of the drop - can ill-afford to lose themselves.

Both sets of fans will have a keen eye on the matches involving the other sides in the relegation shake-up.

Second-bottom Cheltenham Town host play-off hopefuls Plymouth Argyle, while Tranmere Rovers - out of the drop zone on goal difference - welcome AFC Wimbledon to Prenton Park.

York City, who sit only one point above the bottom two, travel to Mansfield Town, while Oxford United and Carlisle United - 19th and 20th respectively - meet at the Kassam Stadium.

The picture at the top of the division is a little more clear-cut, with Burton Albion - who entertain Stevenage on Monday - sitting five points clear of Shrewsbury Town and Wycombe Wanderers.

Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe kept a degree of pressure on with a midweek win at Luton Town and face Dagenham and Redbridge next, while Shrewsbury travel to Portsmouth.

Elsewhere on Saturday, fourth-placed Bury play a Southend United side one spot below them, Exeter City tackle Morecambe, and out-of-form Luton head to Northampton Town.

​Friday's only match sees Accrington Stanley take on Newport County.