League Two Preview: Title race goes to the wire, three vie for third

The League Two title race will be decided between Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town on the final day of the season, while three teams are vying for the last automatic promotion spot.

Burton, who head to Cambridge United, lead the way at the summit on 91 points, giving them a two-point cushion ahead of Shrewsbury.

However, due to the latter's vastly superior goal difference, a Shrewsbury win at home to Plymouth Argyle would mean Burton need to come away from Cambridge with all three points to secure the title.

A little further down, Southend United, Bury and Wycome Wanderers can all clinch third and with it the final automatic promotion spot.

Bury and Wycombe occupy fourth and fifth respectively and will need third-placed Southend to slip up at Morecambe if they are to usurp them.

Wycombe must beat Northampton Town away from home and hope Southend lose to stand any chance of claiming third, though should Bury leave already relegated Tranmere Rovers with a better result than Phil Brown's team, they will book their place in League One.

Luton Town's hopes of squeezing into the top seven look somewhat bleak, as they sit three points and eight goals worse off than Plymouth ahead of the visit of a Stevenage side already assured of a play-off spot.

There is little else to be decided throughout the rest of the league aside from final positions, after both Cheltenham Town and Tranmere suffered relegation from the Football League last weekend.

Cheltenham's last match before joining the Conference is a trip to AFC Wimbledon.

Oxford United can end the season on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run should they avoid defeat at Newport County, while Exeter City hope to close out the campaign by halting a sequence of four successive defeats when they entertain Dagenham and Redbridge.

Portsmouth, Accrington Stanley and Carlisle United all bring their respective seasons to an end in front of their own supporters, facing York City, Mansfield Town and Hartlepool United respectively.