League Two Preview: Top two go head-to-head

The visitors, who hold a three-point lead over their opponents, come into the game in much better form, having won their last four games in all competitions.

Scunthorpe, meanwhile, have stuttered in recent weeks, drawing each of their past four and failing to score in three of those.

Whatever happens, Paul Cook's side are likely to remain as leaders, with the hosts requiring a three-goal swing to return to the summit on goal difference.

Third-placed Oxford United will be hoping to make ground on one or both of the leading pair when they travel to struggling Bristol Rovers, with the currently managerless outfit looking to extend an incredible unbeaten away league run that stretches back 15 games to April 1 2013.

Fleetwood Town have the chance to move into the automatic promotion slots when they travel to Newport County on Friday while Southend United, who are unbeaten in eight in the league, visit Mansfield Town.

Rochdale and Burton Albion make up the remainder of the play-off picture, and they visit AFC Wimbledon and Morecambe respectively in the hope of increasing the eight-point gap between themselves and the chasing pack.

At the opposite end of the table, Northampton Town, six points adrift at the bottom, will be aiming to claim their first win under new boss Chris Wilder when they host Plymouth Argyle, while Torquay United welcome Bury to Plainmoor.

Above the relegation zone on goal difference are Wycombe Wanderers, who host Accrington Stanley, while Portsmouth visit an Exeter City side that has not won in five.

Elsewhere, York City play host to Cheltenham Town and Dagenham and Redbridge welcome Hartlepool United.