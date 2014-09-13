League Two Wrap: Burton extend lead at top

On a day when Bury, Wycombe Wanderers and Cambridge United made ground at the top, Cheltenham Town lost for the first time this season, and Carlisle United, Oxford United and Exeter City remain winless, with the latter two playing out a 1-1 draws.

Burton and York, who both failed to navigate the League Two play-offs in 2013-14, both had reason for optimism heading into their clash at the Pirelli Stadium. Gary Rowett, who turned down an approach from Championship strugglers Blackpool in midweek, had taken 16 points from a possible 18 this term in charge of Burton, while Nigel Worthington's York had not tasted defeat in the league in the regular season since January.

Lucas Akins volleyed Burton ahead in a game that swung from end to end, and John Mousinho's low strike from distance sealed a 2-0 win.

That, coupled with Cheltenham’s 1-0 defeat at Luton Town, sent Burton three points clear.

Burton's closest rivals are now Morecambe, for whom Devitt's 83rd-minute effort snatched a 2-1 win at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Bury went third by winning 3-0 at Carlisle, who fell bottom, and Cambridge are sixth after coming from behind to record a 3-2 success at Dagenham and Redbridge.

Wycombe Wanderers also turned a deficit into three points to go fourth. Paul Hayes' penalty cancelled out Mansfield's early opener and, after Aaron Holloway had missed gilt-edged opportunity, Peter Murphy spared his team-mates blushes by securing a 2-1 win.

Shrewsbury Town lost 1-0 at Stevenage Borough, while Barry Corr was on target as Southend United beat Portsmouth 2-0 to go eighth.

Northampton Town slid to ninth following a 3-2 loss at Newport County. Northampton trailed 3-0 going into the last 15 minutes, but goals from Lawson D'Ath and Marc Richards got them within touching distance before Daniel Alfei missed a glaring chance to snatch a point.

Exeter and Oxford joined Carlisle on three points after playing out a 1-1 draw, while managerless Accrington Stanley moved four points ahead of the bottom three by edging AFC Wimbledon 1-0.

Hartlepool United and Tranmere Rovers, both in the bottom half, drew 0-0.