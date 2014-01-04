League Two Wrap: Lowly Cobblers beat Newport

With the division seeing a reduced fixture list thanks to the FA Cup third round, the Sixfields club - currently under the caretaker charge of Andy King - claimed an impressive 2-1 victory at Newport County for just their fifth league triumph of the campaign.

Hallam Hope opened the scoring for the visitors at Rodney Parade just before the half-hour mark, but Harry Worley headed Newport level in first-half stoppage time.

However, the visitors were quick off the mark after the break, with Darren Carter scoring a decisive left-footed strike in the 47th minute.

Fellow strugglers Torquay United almost emerged with three points themselves in a clash with Morecambe that eventually ended 1-1.

Aaron Downes broke the deadlock at Plainmoor in the 17th minute, and the managerless hosts looked to be heading for victory until Robbie Threlfall netted an equaliser six minutes from time.

On a good day for clubs in the bottom half of the table, York City claimed back-to-back victories for the first time since the beginning of October as they triumphed 3-1 over Dagenham and Redbridge.

After a goalless first half, Ryan Bowman and a Wes Fletcher brace fired York into a 3-0 lead, before Rhys Murphy netted a consolation goal 10 minutes from time.

AFC Wimbledon stopped the rot as they brought a seven-match winless run to an end with an emphatic 3-0 triumph at Wycombe Wanderers - an encounter that saw both sides end the match with 10 men.

Loanee Charlie Wyke scored on his Wimbledon debut to give his side the lead in the 52nd minute, before Sammy Moore doubled the lead and Jack Midson made it three from the penalty spot.

Anthony Stewart was shown a second yellow card in the incident that led to the penalty, before Wimbledon's Jim Fenlon was given his marching orders in stoppage time for a foul on Josh Scowen.

In the day's other clash, Mansfield made it three matches unbeaten with a 1-0 victory at Exeter City - the win coming courtesy of Lee Stevenson's goal.