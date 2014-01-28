League Two Wrap: Spireites back on top

Scunthorpe United's faltering form of late opened the door for Chesterfield to climb back to the summit, as they recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since Christmas.

Eoin Doyle broke the deadlock in the second minute of the encounter at Bootham Crescent, sending a right-footed effort into the top right-hand corner of the net.

And Gary Roberts doubled the advantage six minutes from the break to send Chesterfield top by a single point.

Oxford United, who saw manager Chris Wilder depart for basement club Northampton Town over the weekend, played out a goalless draw at Exeter City.

The point was enough to lift them to fifth in the league, with fellow play-off contenders Southend United also picking up a point at Dagenham and Redbridge.

Wilder's debut as Northampton boss will have to wait after their clash with Rochdale was rained off, along with a further three fixtures.

Bury's trip to Mansfield Town, Torquay United at home to Burton Albion and Plymouth Argyle at Newport County also fell victim to the weather.

Portsmouth picked up a first win in six matches with a 1-0 victory at Wycombe Wanderers, who are being dragged ever closer to the relegation zone.

AFC Wimbledon jumped to ninth with a 2-1 triumph over Hartlepool United, while Accrington Stanley have now suffered just one defeat in seven after winning 1-0 at Bristol Rovers.