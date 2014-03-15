League Two Wrap: York continue play-off push

Nigel Worthington's men looked to be one of those in relegation trouble earlier in the season but have been resurgent of late in the fourth tier of English football, and their fine form continued at Bootham Crescent on Saturday.

The home side made the perfect start when Ryan Bowman notched from the penalty spot - his second in consecutive games - after seven minutes when Sam Togwell brought down Josh Carson in the area.

And York doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time as Carson finished off a swift breakaway following a Wycombe corner - before Togwell was sent off for a second booking late on.

That triumph means that York are up to eighth in the table, level on points with Southend United in seventh who were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Bury.

Meanwhile, Plymouth Argyle are ninth as two late goals handed high-flying Scunthorpe United a crucial three points in a 2-0 win at Home Park, to extend their club-record unbeaten streak to 21 matches.

David Syers finished off a well-worked move to open the scoring after 79 minutes, while an own goal from goalkeeper Jake Cole added further gloss in injury time, to leave Scunthorpe second.

Chesterfield retained their grasp on top spot with a 3-0 triumph over play-off hopefuls Oxford United, in the process ending a three-match winless run.

The hosts were 2-0 up after 16 minutes courtesy of Oliver Banks and a penalty from Gary Roberts.

Oxford's day went from bad to worse as Tom Newey and Michael Raynes were both sent off in the space of three second-half minutes, before Roberts completed the win with his second in the 90th minute.

Rochdale came from behind to ensure they still occupy the final automatic promotion spot with a 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley.

Piero Mingoia put Accrington in front after 72 minutes, but Matthew Lund swiftly equalised before substitute Joe Bunney sent the home supporters away happy with an injury-time winner.

In the chasing pack, Fleetwood Town were untroubled in a 3-1 over strugglers Portsmouth at Highbury, but Burton Albion dropped points after being held 1-1 at home to AFC Wimbledon.

At the other end of the table, bottom club Torquay United's hopes of survival were dealt a further blow as Matt Richards' goal earned a 1-0 win for Cheltenham Town, while Northampton Town could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Mansfield Town, who had Darryl Westlake sent off.

Elsewhere, Bristol Rovers are not yet clear of trouble as they suffered a 4-0 drubbing at Hartlepool United - with Marlon Harewood, Brad Walker, Simon Walton and Jonathan Franks all on the scoresheet.

And Mark Hughes' late leveller earned Morecambe a 1-1 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge.