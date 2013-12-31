A-League: Victory seek to topple leaders Roar

Roar have delighted their fans with free-flowing football to occupy top spot in the competition, eight points clear of third-placed Victory.

Mike Mulvey's men showcased their title credentials with a crushing 5-2 win over Sydney FC, while Victory salvaged a point at home to Western Sydney Wanderers thanks to Gui Finker's last-gasp free-kick at AAMI Park.

Brisbane will once again be without star striker Besart Berisha, who is still recovering from a hip injury but veteran Archie Thompson could return for Victory.

The biggest concern for Kevin Muscat's side is their away form with the team yet to win a game outside of Melbourne since March - a run of five games.

Of equal concern is the fact that Victory's last win at Suncorp Stadium was in 2009.

In other Round 13 fixtures, the Wanderers return to Pirtek Stadium to face the resurgent Wellington Phoenix on Wednesday.

Phoenix have defeated Sydney FC and Melbourne Heart in consecutive weeks to move within six points of the top six.

But Wellington will travel to last season's premiers without Costa Rica international Carlos Hernandez, who is set to miss six weeks due to a fractured wrist.

Adelaide United have gone three games unbeaten as they prepare to welcome stuttering Sydney to Coopers Stadium on Friday.

Sydney are on the slide having lost two games on the bounce, conceding six goals in the process.

Elsewhere, the youthful Newcastle Jets will look to return to winning ways at home to Perth Glory.

And defending champions Central Coast tackle the Heart, who recently appointed John van 't Schip after John Aloisi was sacked.