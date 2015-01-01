A-League: Western Sydney 0 Central Coast 0
Western Sydney Wanderers and Central Coast Mariners played out a dour 0-0 stalemate in the first A-League game of 2015.
Both clubs are battling at the wrong end of the table and Thursday's match at the Pirtek Stadium was bereft of any real quality from either team.
Bottom-placed Western Sydney - who are still awaiting their first A-League win of the season - came closest to breaking the deadlock in the second half.
Mariners keeper Liam Reddy failed to deal with a corner and Nick Kalmar almost punished him with an audacious overhead kick.
However, Josh Rose scrambled back to clear off the line and spare his team-mate's blushes.
That came after veteran Wanderers keeper Ante Covic had made a wonderful triple save to deny Matt Sim, Nick Fitzgerals and Josh Rose before the break.
The result means both Western Sydney have now gone 11 games without a win this season, while Central Coast have not secured a victory since the opening day of the campaign.
