A-League: Western Sydney 0 Central Coast 0

Both clubs are battling at the wrong end of the table and Thursday's match at the Pirtek Stadium was bereft of any real quality from either team.

Bottom-placed Western Sydney - who are still awaiting their first A-League win of the season - came closest to breaking the deadlock in the second half.

Mariners keeper Liam Reddy failed to deal with a corner and Nick Kalmar almost punished him with an audacious overhead kick.

However, Josh Rose scrambled back to clear off the line and spare his team-mate's blushes.

That came after veteran Wanderers keeper Ante Covic had made a wonderful triple save to deny Matt Sim, Nick Fitzgerals and Josh Rose before the break.

The result means both Western Sydney have now gone 11 games without a win this season, while Central Coast have not secured a victory since the opening day of the campaign.