A-League Wrap: Central Coast salvage draw

The reigning A-League champions stormed home in the final 30 minutes to claim a draw after Newcastle – who are still searching for their first win of the season – took an unlikely two-goal lead.

Newcastle scored their first goal of the campaign just six minutes into the second half when full-back Scott Neville poked home after a goal-mouth scramble.

And they doubled their lead six minutes later when an errant Trent Sainsbury back-pass found its way into the Central Coast net.

But the Mariners fought their way back through a Marcos Flores penalty before veteran Mile Sterjovski snatched a late equaliser.

The draw sees the Jets jump up to seventh on the A-League table while the Mariners remain in the top four with two more games in the round still to play.

Saturday's other match saw the Perth Glory consign Sydney FC to their third straight loss with a 1-0 triumph at nib Stadium.

The losers dominated the match, but it was the Glory who walked away with the win and a second home triumph from as many games.

Perth's goal came when Japanese winger Ryo Nagai was brought down in the penalty area by Sydney goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic.

But replays showed Nagai was offside by at least a metre when team-mate Jamie Maclaren crossed the ball.

Referee Ben Williams was quick to blow his whistle and hand Janjetovic a yellow card, with Nick Carle also booked for remonstrating as the Sky Blues protested the decision.

Steven McGarry then converted the penalty to put the Glory ahead after just nine minutes.

Sydney had several chances to level, with Carle and Marc Warren forcing Perth goalkeeper Danny Vukovic into saves, while Richard Garcia and Matt Thompson went close in the second half.

But it was not to be Sydney's night as Perth held on for victory.