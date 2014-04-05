A-League Wrap: Top two draw, Jets hold Victory

Runaway leaders Brisbane, who remain 13 points clear of Western Sydney with just one game of the regular season left, took the lead at the Pirtek Stadium courtesy of Liam Miller's third league goal of the campaign 10 minutes before the break.

The Roar dominated the first hour of the match, but the complexion of the contest changed completely when Juric popped up after 61 minutes to level.

A swift counter-attack from the hosts was finished off by Australia international Juric following good work from Aaron Mooy and Mark Bridge.

Tony Popovic's side assumed control thereafter, but the Roar held out to make it six A-League fixtures without defeat.

Reigning champions Central Coast Mariners, meanwhile, were beaten 3-1 at Perth Glory.

Scot Steven McGarry opened the scoring with an eighth-minute penalty, only for Nick Fitzgerald to equalise with a spot-kick of his own soon after.

However, the home side were not to be denied their second victory in the space of a week - a rejuvenation following a run of 10 league games without a win.

Sidnei made it 2-1 and an own goal from Zach Anderson made sure Perth claimed three points.

In Saturday's other A-League match, Newcastle Jets and Melbourne Victory played out a 2-2 draw at Hunter Stadium.

The Jets twice took the lead through Adam Taggart and an own goal from Adrian Leijer, only for Victory midfielder Mark Milligan to level twice - his second equaliser coming from the penalty spot four minutes from time.