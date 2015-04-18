A-League Wrap: Victory close in on Plate win
Melbourne Victory are 90 minutes away from lifting the A-League Premier's Plate following a 1-0 win over a young Brisbane Roar side at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.
Mark Milligan's penalty on the stroke of half-time moved Kevin Muscat's men three points of clear of Sydney FC, who alongside Wellington Phoenix remain only a mathematical shot at the premiership in the final round.
Roar fielded several young players in their starting XI as the reigning champions suffered a second straight defeat to Victory in a matter of days.
"It's been a long time [since Victory's last trophy] but it's still not mathematically done," Melbourne midfielder Leigh Broxham said.
"It's sweet at the moment and we'll take it one game at a time."
Victory host Central Coast Mariners in the final regular-season game next Sunday, by which time they may have already been confirmed as premiers for the first time since 2009.
In Saturday's other action, Mark Bridge celebrated his 200th A-League game with a goal, an assist and a win as Western Sydney Wanderers beat a 10-man Adelaide United 2-1 at Pirtek Stadium.
The match turned on Nigel Boogaard's red card just after the hour mark as Tomi Juric's ensuing penalty and Bridge's clinical finish gave the home side a hard-earned win, having fallen 1-0 behind in the first half.
The result was extra significant as the Wanderers move off the bottom of the table ahead of next week's final round
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.