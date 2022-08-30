Lee Ashcroft on target as Dundee knock Falkirk out of Premier Sports Cup
By PA Staff published
Cinch Championship side Dundee swept aside League One side Falkirk to advance with a 3-0 win in the Premier Sports Cup.
It took until the 55th minute for Dundee to break the deadlock, when Zach Robinson played in Lyall Cameron who was able to fire the ball under Nicky Hogarth.
It was 2-0 with 10 minutes left when Lee Ashcroft headed in from Paul McMullan’s corner.
And the visitors’ misery was complete when Gary Oliver saw a late red card for blocking Jordan McGhee’s shot on the line, with Robinson scoring from the penalty spot.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.