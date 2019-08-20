Lee Bullen hails important win as Sheffield Wednesday beat Luton

Sheffield Wednesday interim manager Lee Bullen was pleased after their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Luton.

Kazenga LuaLua created both of Luton’s notable chances. The first saw his low cross find Ryan Tunnicliffe, who fired his shot wide, before his long-range shot was palmed away.

Kadeem Harris produced a good chance for Wednesday when he darted inside from the right and struck a curling shot which Simon Sluga did well to stop.

But Sluga was at fault for the goal in the 54th minute when his throw out found Jacob Murphy who picked out Steven Fletcher at the far post and his knockdown was prodded home by Harris.

Fletcher thought he had scored himself when he tapped home a Julian Borner knockdown, but the flag was up for offside.

Bullen said: “That could possibly go down as one of the most important three points we’ve got all season. I thought first half we were in and out of the game, never really got a rhythm to our play.

“Luton played well, caused us problems – especially in the midfield area they had good rotation. We seemed to always be a yard off.

“We had one or two good spells in the first half but not what we really wanted. At half-time we tweaked our midfield formation and it paid dividends.

“The pressure was a lot higher, we got closer to their players and we got the deserved goal. We created quite a few chances in that second half but couldn’t put the game to bed.

“That’s a very satisfying win without it being spectacular. We’ve started the season well but we’re only four games in, still a long way to go.”

Luton boss Graeme Jones was proud of how his team are growing in the league despite the 1-0 defeat.

Jones said: “I feel like we deserved something from the game, but we can’t keep repeating that story. All I will say from a progress (perspective) is that we are getting closer to winning a game of football.

“We will get there. If playing in the Championship was easy everyone would be doing it. We are there technically, tactically and physically.

“We need to believe we can win. The stats were all in our favour, but it’s got to go in the back of the net.

“You have to understand, Luton Town are coming to Hillsborough with a massive stadium and a massive crowd and handled the occasion. We were competitive in the occasion, we weren’t mentally fazed.

“We’ve grown in every game, even today we grew. It was down to one action and I believe that win is just around the corner. The next level is to cut people’s throats and be ruthless.”