Lee Erwin leaves St Mirren by mutual consent
By PA Staff published
St Mirren have confirmed the departure of out-of-favour striker Lee Erwin.
The former Motherwell, Leeds, Kilmarnock and Ross County striker is expected to sign for Haka in the Finnish top flight.
Erwin, who previously had a spell in Iran, scored four goals for St Mirren after joining in September 2020.
The 27-year-old’s only appearance in the past four months came as a substitute against Motherwell when all of Jim Goodwin’s other strikers were unavailable.
A club statement read: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that we have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract of Lee Erwin.
“We would like to thank Lee for his efforts and wish him all the best for his future career.”
