Lee Erwin returns to Scotland with Ross County

Ross County have brought Lee Erwin back to Scotland as they completed their second signing of the day.

The former Motherwell, Leeds and Kilmarnock striker followed goalkeeper Jack Ruddy in joining County on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old moves to Dingwall after a season in Iran, where he broke a league record by hitting a seven-minute hat-trick for his club, Tractor.

Co-manager Stuart Kettlewell told the club’s website: “Lee gives us a different dimension and managing to get a player of his quality in is fantastic for the club.

“Given his experience in the Premiership with Motherwell and Kilmarnock we know he is capable of playing at this level and its about making sure we can get him playing at his best here.

“Lee has seen a lot of the game for such a young player. He has played in the lower leagues in Scotland as well as the Premiership. He has played in the lower leagues in England as well as the Championship.

“That itself tells you he knows what it takes to work your way to the top and we fully expect him to work his way to his best here and try and compete for a position in the starting XI.”

Ruddy joins after being released by Wolves following a recent loan spell with Ayr.

The 21-year-old Scotland youth international, who was previously on the books of Rangers and Real Murcia, has agreed a six-month deal.

Kettlewell said: “Obviously Jack comes with a good track record having been with a Premier League side in England and we know he will provide great competition for the number one shirt here.”

County host Forfar on Wednesday aiming to make it four wins out of four in the Betfred Cup group stages. But the Loons also have aspirations of topping the group after netting seven goals in two wins.

Co-manager Steven Ferguson said: “Forfar have had a great League Cup campaign as well and they will come up to our place and fancy their chances.

“Our players are well versed, we are treating this as serious as we can treat it.

“We will be in a cup tie and if we take our eye off the ball or don’t go about things right, then we could be hurt, punished and embarrassed.”