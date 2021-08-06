Lee Johnson reveals Aiden McGeady made ‘big sacrifices’ to stay at Sunderland

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson revealed that Aiden McGeady has made “big sacrifices” to stay at the club this season.

McGeady, 35, was one of several Sunderland players out of contract last season and there were question marks over whether he would stay at the club.

The former Republic of Ireland international scored six goals in 36 appearances for the Black Cats last season and became a key player for Johnson, who admitted that McGeady did have offers from other clubs but opted to sign a new one-year deal with Sunderland for this campaign.

Johnson said: “I hoped and believed we would keep him because I believe he’s a great player, he’s our talisman, if you like, in terms of that attitude to take the game by the scruff of the neck and go and produce and he does that on the regular.

“I was very happy to have Aiden re-sign and I wasn’t sure, I didn’t want to take it for granted, and he made big sacrifices to stay, there’s no doubting that.

“I think what it shows is his desire, if you like, for that unfinished business that he believes to go and be successful this year.”