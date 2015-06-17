Leeds await Burnley on Championship return, Bristol Rovers start with Northampton test

Burnley can expect a hostile return to the Championship at Elland Road after being handed a trip to Leeds United on the opening day of the Football League season on August 8.

Sean Dyche's side - who have lost the services of top scorer Danny Ings to Liverpool - suffered an instant return to the second tier after finishing five points adrift of safety last season and will eye a repeat of their last Championship campaign, when they were promoted with 93 points.

Hull City and QPR joined Burnley in being relegated from the Premier League, with Steve Bruce's men hosting his former club Huddersfield Town, while the Loftus Road outfit head across London to Charlton Athletic.

Two sides who endured starkly contrasting play-off fortunes meet at Deepdale as newly promoted Preston North End welcome Middlesbrough, with MK Dons' first season at this level beginning at Rotherham United.

Elsewhere on the first day, Paul Clement's reign as Derby County boss opens at Bolton Wanderers and two beaten play-off sides - Brentford and Ipswich Town - face each other at Griffin Park.

Crisis club Blackpool, who won just four league games last term, will resume life in League One after an eight-year absence with a visit to Colchester United

New manager Neil McDonald will hope to enjoy better pre-season preparations than the club had last time out, when they could barely field a starting XI just days before their opening match.

Burton Albion will kick off their first season in the third tier with a home clash against Scunthorpe United, while two former top-flight clubs square up at the Ricoh Arena as Wigan Athletic travel to Coventry City.

Ex-England and Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham's maiden voyage into management begins with Stevenage tackling a Notts County side who flirted with the play-offs before being relegated last time out.

Barnet and Bristol Rovers secured returns to the Football League - the latter doing so at the first attempt - and face differing opening-day tests.

While Rovers entertain Northampton Town, Barnet make the short trip to Leyton Orient, who were relegated from League One just one season after losing the play-off final.