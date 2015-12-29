Leeds face sanctions over Sky TV stance

The Football League has warned Leeds United the club will face sanctions if they fail to allow Sky Sports into Elland Road to televise Tuesday's Championship fixture with Derby County.

The West Yorkshire club are yet to grant Sky personnel access to Elland Road ahead of the match due to owner Massimo Cellino's unhappiness at what he claims are repeated kick-off and date changes for their fixtures.

Leeds claim they are among the clubs to be shown most regularly on television and were asked by the Football League on Monday for their observations on the situation.

And with negotiations between Leeds and the Football League on-going, the latter confirmed sanctions were a possibility.

"Under Football League regulations clubs are required to provide access to the League's broadcasting partners for the purpose of setting up and filming any matches that are selected for transmission," said a spokesperson.

"Failure to do so will lead to a club being charged with misconduct with the matter being referred to an independent Football Disciplinary Commission (FDC).

"The FDC has a full range of sanctions at its disposal."

The organisation said on Monday that it hoped for a swift resolution, although Omnisport understands that Sky personnel are yet to be allowed access to the ground.

Sky are involved in discussions but the main dispute remains between Leeds and the Football League.

Cellino - who saw a second individual disqualification from running the club suspended by the Football League in November - has previously been critical of Sky's scheduling, stating the club's stature is "exploited".

The former Cagliari owner limited the number of away tickets Leeds would sell to 2,000 as a way of protesting to the Football League in October.