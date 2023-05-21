Leeds left needing a miracle to stay up after Big Sam's side are beaten 3-1 at West Ham

Leeds United are staring at relegation after a 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday which leaves the Whites needing a minor miracle to beat the drop.

Rodrigo Moreno put Leeds in front after 17 minutes at the London Stadium and that looked like a huge goal as a win would have lifted Sam Allardyce's side above Everton into 17th place.

But West Ham, fresh from reaching the Europa Conference League final on Thursday night, equalised through England midfielder Declan Rice after 31 minutes.

And the Irons went on to win it after further goals from Jarrod Bowen after 72 minutes and Manuel Lanzini in added time.

West Ham were already safe, but the win sees David Moyes' men up to 14th place and 40 points with one match left to play.

Meanwhile, Leeds remain in 18th with 31 points, two fewer than Everton and with an inferior goal difference.

The Whites need to beat Tottenham in their last match next Sunday and hope that Everton slip up at home to Bournemouth. They could also be overtaken by 19th-placed Leicester, with the Foxes just a point behind and with two fixtures left to play.