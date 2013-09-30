Leeds look set to miss out on Becchio and Gnabry

The Yorkshire club are keen to lure striker Becchio back to Elland Road as well as add some midfield creativity courtesy of youngster Gnabry, who scored his first senior goal for Arsenal in only his third Premier League appearance during a 2-1 win at Swansea City on Saturday.

Leeds are currently 15th in the Championship and have lost four of their last five league games, a run that has prompted McDermott to go in search of new recruits in the loan market.

He told the club's official website: "I made an enquiry to (Norwich manager) Chris Hughton regarding Luciano Becchio and he wasn't available. Will it change? Who knows? Things do.

"I made an enquiry for a couple of young players at Arsenal as well - Gnabry who scored their first goal on Saturday was one of them.

"I wouldn't think they will let him out now."

Becchio left Leeds for Carrow Road back in January following a five-year spell that saw him make over 200 appearances for the club. The 29-year-old forward is yet to feature in the Premier League this term.