Leeds sack Rosler as Evans speculation mounts

Leeds United have sacked head coach Uwe Rosler after 11 league games in charge of the Championship club, with Steve Evans reportedly set to take charge

The former Brentford and Wigan Athletic boss was appointed as successor to Neil Redfearn in May on a two-year contract, but becomes the fifth coach to be sacked by controversial owner Massimo Cellino since the Italian took charge at Elland Road in 2014.

Leeds suffered a third consecutive defeat at home to Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend, leaving them 18th in the table with 11 points.

Rosler tasted victory just twice during his time with the club and joins Brian McDermott, David Hockaday, Darko Milanic and Redfearn in being shown the door by Cellino.

Assistant manager Rob Kelly and first-team coach Julian Darby have also left the club.

A tweet from the club read: "#lufc can confirm that Uwe Rosler has parted company with the club. A full statement will be released later today."

Former Rotherham United boss Evans was reported to have been at the club's training ground on Monday with a view to taking the job.

Leeds travel to Fulham on Wednesday.