Leeds striker Doukara hit with eight-match ban for biting

Leeds United striker Souleymane Doukara has been suspended for eight matches after the Football Association found him guilty of biting.

Doukara was seen to bite Fernando Amorebieta in Leeds' 1-1 draw with Fulham at Elland Road in February, and the visiting player was booked for his reaction to the incident.

Amorebieta was sent off for a second bookable offence later in the game, but the FA's Independent Regulatory Commission announced on Thursday: "Souleymane Doukara will serve an eight-match suspension with immediate effect after he was found to have committed an act of violent conduct.

"The Leeds United forward was charged following an incident which occurred in the 54th minute of the game against Fulham on February 23, 2016.

“The breach of FA Rule E3, which the player denied at an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, was considered a nonstandard case given the seriousness and both unusual and violent nature of the misconduct.

"Mr Doukara was also warned as to his future conduct and fined £5,000.”

A statement on Leeds' official website said: "The club is unable to comment on this matter in any further detail until the full written judgement is released.

"Suffice to say, however, the club is disappointed with the outcome and the length of the ban given to Souleymane Doukara."