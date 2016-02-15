Leeds United 0 Middlesbrough 0: Rhodes goal disallowed as Boro's winless run goes on

Middlesbrough were left to rue a controversially disallowed Jordan Rhodes goal as their winless run in the Championship continued at Elland Road with a 0-0 draw against Leeds United.

Rhodes thought he had netted the opener after 20 minutes as he met an Emilio Nsue cross at the back post, but it was adjudged to have run out of play in the build-up.

Replays suggested Nsue had just kept it in, but defeat would have been harsh on a Leeds side who battled manfully and finished the match playing against 10 men.

Giuseppe Bellusci cleared one chance off the line before the break, while Cristhian Stuani lashed over early in the second half.

It took a sensational save from Dimi Konstantopoulos to keep the scores level in the 72nd minute, the goalkeeper clawing Souleymane Doukara's header away.

Rhodes saw a late chance to win the game drift wide before Ben Gibson was shown a red card for a second bookable offence, while Konstantopoulos denied Doukara again in stoppage time.

The draw means Boro have failed to win in their last five Championship games and miss the chance to climb above leaders Hull City, while Leeds remain 16th.