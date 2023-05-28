Leeds United relegated to Championship following miserable 4-1 loss to Tottenham

Leeds United's three-year stay in the Premier League has come to an end as Sunday's 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham on Sunday confirmed their relegation to the Championship.

The Whites conceded within two minutes at the start of each half as Harry Kane and Pedro Porro put Spurs 2-0 up at Elland Road.

And after they pulled a goal back through Jack Harrison midway through the second half, Sam Allardyce's side let in another inside two minutes again as Kane netted his second.

Their misery was compounded as Lucas Moura made it 4-1 to the visitors in spectacular style deep in added time.

Leeds finish the season in 19th with 31 points, five behind 17th-placed Everton.

That meant even a win would not have been good enough, but it never looked likely as the Whites slipped to a 21st defeat in the competition this season.

The Yorkshire club had started the campaign with Jesse Marsch in charge, but the American was sacked in February and his replacement Javi Gracia was also dismissed in May.

Allardyce was then brought in for the club's final four fixtures, but he could only win one point from those games amid a run of seven defeats in nine matches which sends the Whites back to the Championship.