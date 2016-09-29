Legia Warsaw to face Real Madrid behind closed doors

Legia Warsaw's Champions League game against Real Madrid will be played behind closed doors after UEFA sanctioned the Polish club for the crowd disturbances that marred their meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

Legia were also fined €80,000 by European football's governing body after home fans showered stewards with pepper spray and attempted to break through barriers to reach their Dortmund counterparts during the meeting on September 14.

UEFA also found Legia fans guilty of setting off fireworks, throwing objects and racist behaviour, while the club were reprimanded for insufficient organisation and blocked stairways.

Legia apologised in the immediate aftermath but it has not prevented them from missing out on lucrative gate receipts from the meeting with European champions Madrid on November 2.

Celtic were also punished by UEFA after their fans displayed the Palestinian flag during the game against Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva on August 17.

The Scottish club must pay a fine of €10,000.