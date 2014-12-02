Legia Warsaw face stadium closure in Europe

The Polish club have been punished by the governing body following the conduct of their supporters during a 1-0 UEFA Europa League defeat at Lokeren last Thursday.

Referee Michael Koukoulakis halted the game in order for an announcement to be made warning Legia fans to refrain from racist behaviour.

Legia, who are assured a place in the knockout stages, are also in hot water as a result of fireworks being set off by visiting fans and objects being thrown in the same game.

UEFA on Tuesday ordered Legia to play their final Group L game against Trabzonspor next week behind closed doors and the Pepsi Arena will also be closed for their first home game in the knockout stages.

Legia are barred from taking fans to the away leg of their first knockout tie, have been fined €105,000 and must contact Lokeren within 30 days to pay for damages caused by their supporters.

The Warsaw outfit were fined over an anti-UEFA banner displayed during a clash with Aktobe, with fans objecting to the governing body's decison to throw the club out of the UEFA Champions League for fielding an ineligible player against Celtic.

Legia were also been fined over crowd disturbances at Metalist Kharkiv.

The club have the right to appeal against their latest punishment.