Lehmann backs Germany but 'England to struggle'

Joachim Low's Germany are among the favourites to win Brazil 2014 but were drawn in a tricky Group G with Portugal, Ghana and the United States.

Lehmann, a 61-time international who was Germany's first-choice shot-stopper at the 2006 World Cup, said Low's men would reach the decider.

"I think we will reach the final but everything has to run optimally," he said.

"And then in the final one never knows. Brazil against us would be a good final."

England face an even tougher task in Group D, which includes Roy Hodgson's men, Uruguay, Italy and Costa Rica.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Lehmann said he expected very little from England.

"From the English, I do not expect much," he said.

"They've also had a strenuous season. The players are looking forward to not really going to the England team, I think.

"This is even more stress because they know anyway, they cannot win anything."

Belgium are Lehmann's dark horses, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Vincent Kompany and Thibaut Courtois to be part of Marc Wilmots' squad in a Group H including Russia, South Korea and Algeria.

"They are the dark horses. They have strong players, especially from the English league," Lehmann said.

"A couple playing in the Spanish league. You have a generation that can achieve a lot."