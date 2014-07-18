Leicester add to youth ranks with Rowley deal

Rowley moves to the King Power Stadium on a one-year deal, following striker Jack Barmby in making the move from Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old has displayed versatility during his time with United, operating in central midfield as well as in his normal role of left-back.

He will now continue his progression with Leicester's development squad after becoming their fifth signing of the close-season.

In addition to Barmby and Rowley, Leicester have also brought in goalkeeper Ben Hamer, centre-back Matthew Upson and midfielder Marc Albrighton.

Nigel Pearson's men start their campaign at home to Everton on August 16.