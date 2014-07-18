Leicester add to youth ranks with Rowley deal
Leicester City have added to their youth ranks with the signing of defender Louis Rowley from Manchester United.
Rowley moves to the King Power Stadium on a one-year deal, following striker Jack Barmby in making the move from Old Trafford.
The 19-year-old has displayed versatility during his time with United, operating in central midfield as well as in his normal role of left-back.
He will now continue his progression with Leicester's development squad after becoming their fifth signing of the close-season.
In addition to Barmby and Rowley, Leicester have also brought in goalkeeper Ben Hamer, centre-back Matthew Upson and midfielder Marc Albrighton.
Nigel Pearson's men start their campaign at home to Everton on August 16.
