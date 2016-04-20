Leicester can cope without Vardy, insists Fuchs

Christian Fuchs believes Premier League leaders Leicester City can prosper without Jamie Vardy, even if the striker is suspended for more than just one game.

England international Vardy was sent off in the 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday, meaning he will definitely miss the home fixture against Swansea City on Sunday.

However, the 29-year-old has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association, having argued his case to referee Jon Moss after picking up a second yellow card for diving.

While admitting the absence of such a key player is a blow, Fuchs has backed Leonardo Ulloa to help cover the club's leading scorer.

"It's a new situation for us because Jamie hasn't missed a game yet but I think we can cope," the defender told BBC World Service Sport.

"We have this confidence, we have the quality. Every time Leonardo Ulloa comes off the bench he has done well and he's a big part of the team.

"I think we can definitely compete."

With Leicester only able to draw at the weekend, second-placed Tottenham closed the gap at the top of the table to five points with a 4-0 thrashing of Stoke City on Monday.

But, with just four games remaining, Fuchs insists Claudio Ranieri's side still have "nothing to lose" in the closing weeks of the season.

"They played a really good game against Stoke but it's not putting any pressure on us. We don't really feel the pressure," he said.

"Nobody expected us to be five points clear with four games to go. So where is the pressure for us? We have nothing to lose.

"Nobody expected Leicester to be up there. It's very enjoyable for us. We're in a great position. It's our performance that we have to focus on."