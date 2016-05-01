Leicester captain Morgan hails battling Old Trafford point

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan felt their 1-1 draw at Manchester United was a "step in the right direction" as they continued to close in on the Premier League title.

Victory at Old Trafford would have seen Leicester crowned champions but Anthony Martial's early opener amid a dominant start from United demonstrated Louis van Gaal's team had no interest in contributing to the fairytale, as they chase a Champions League spot.

But Morgan headed Claudio Ranieri's men level from a Danny Drinkwater free-kick and Leicester asked plenty of questions of United after the break, although they lacked incision up front in the absence of top scorer Jamie Vardy.

The visitors finished with 10 men after Drinkwater fouled Memphis Depay on the edge of the penalty area, but Morgan and his defensive colleagues made sure of a share of the spoils.

If Tottenham fail to beat Chelsea on Monday, Leicester will be crowned champions and Morgan told Sky Sports: "It was very tough. Manchester United dominated possession and we had to dig in and be resilient.

"It's a point and it's a step in the right direction. It proved to be an important goal and to score at Old Trafford was a great feeling.

"I felt I had the better of my marker and any ball that came in I thought I could get a touch."

Asked whether Leicester now had one hand on the title, Morgan responded: "It's not ours until we get two hands on the trophy."