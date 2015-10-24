Leicester City 1 Crystal Palace 0: Vardy scores in seventh successive match

Jamie Vardy became only the fifth Englishman to score in seven successive Premier League matches after he netted the winner in Leicester City's 1-0 defeat of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Thanks to his well-worked second-half effort, Vardy joins Alan Shearer, Ian Wright, Mark Stein and Daniel Sturridge in scoring in seven consecutive top-flight outings and it proved to be enough for Leicester, who also claimed their first clean sheet of the season.

Leicester were significantly more lively than their visitors during the first 25 minutes and went agonisingly close early on, as Marc Albrighton struck the post and then saw Riyad Mahrez – in for Shinji Okazaki as their only change – scuff the rebound wide.

Both teams contributed to a very open contest, though that lent little to the amount of chances that were crafted for the remainder of the first period.

It came as little surprise to see the breakthrough come as the result of an error, with Brede Hangeland punished for a wayward pass as Premier League top-scorer Vardy netted for the 10th time this season just before the hour mark.

Palace upped the ante after falling behind and put Leicester under significant pressure for the final 15 minutes, but the hosts held on to get their first clean sheet, a feat Claudio Ranieri previously said he would reward with pizza.

Palace manager Alan Pardew had promised spectators a goal-laden encounter at the King Power Stadium and Leicester looked intent on proving his point right from the start, almost opening the scoring in the seventh minute.

Albrighton darted in from the right, gliding past two defenders in the process and struck the post from 25 yards, with Mahrez then slicing wide from the rebound.

Leicester continued to look the brighter going forward and Danny Drinkwater tested Wayne Hennessey 11 minutes later, but his fierce 25-yard drive was struck straight at the goalkeeper.

Despite the openness of proceedings, with Albrighton particularly threatening down the right for Leicester, chances dried up at either end until Yohan Cabaye was presented with an opportunity in the 38th minute.

Nevertheless, the France international's powerful drive from 30 yards was easy for Kasper Schmeichel to collect.

With the in-form Vardy leading the line for Leicester, the home side were always likely to get a presentable opening and the England international broke the deadlock in the 59th minute.

Mahrez intercepted Hangeland's dreadful pass in the Palace half and slipped a ball through to Vardy, who coolly knocked it over the onrushing Hennessey and then smashed in from close range.

Leicester looked rattled by Palace's increased intensity after Vardy's goal and Bakary Sako forced Schmeichel into a diving save with 20 minutes to go.

Palace's probing left Leicester hanging on and a crucial Robert Huth header after Schmeichel had been beaten denied Scott Dann an 82nd-minute equaliser, a few moments before Wilfried Zaha's desperate attempt to win a penalty resulted in a booking as the hosts successfully clung on.