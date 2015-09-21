Leicester City v West Ham: Antonio insists high-flying visitors must remain grounded

After their shock 2-1 win at Manchester City, Michail Antonio says that West Ham are fully focused on their upcoming League Cup clash with Leicester City.

Slaven Bilic's men – third in the Premier League on the back of three consecutive victories – visit fourth-placed Leicester on Tuesday, and have a 100 per cent record on the road in domestic fixtures this term.

Leicester – 2-1 winners when they travelled to West Ham last month in the league – maintained their unbeaten start to 2015-16 by coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Stoke City at the weekend.

And Antonio, who arrived at Upton Park late in the transfer window from Championship side Nottingham Forest, has warned that West Ham must not get carried away with their fantastic start to the campaign.

"We're not going to get excited and say we're going to win the league. We're just going to come out and take every game as it goes," he told the club's official site.

"We've got our own game plan and we don't worry about the team that we're playing. They're all good, big teams but we come out and we set our own tone. Leicester beat us at home last time, so we know their qualities.

"It doesn't matter where we are, we go out to win. We have shown that in the games against City and Arsenal and Liverpool.

"We know what we've got to do and we've got to put it on the pitch, and we have in those games so it's a case of carrying that on. I'm a person who says: next game, concentrate on that."

Antonio made his West Ham debut in the win over City, coming on as a second-half substitute in place of goalscorer Victor Moses, and is hopeful that he did enough to earn a first start on Tuesday.

"We've got quality forwards", he added. "It's a challenge, and I love a challenge. So hopefully I can keep pushing them, keep knocking on the door, and my opportunity will come."

Claudio Ranieri, meanwhile, has urged his Leicester side to improve in defence after they had to come from two goals down for the second game running – something that midfielder Danny Drinkwater is fully aware of.

"It is crazy. We can't quite put our fingers on it," Drinkwater told Leicester's official site.

"The momentum is flying and we just need to keep doing it - although it would be a lot easier if we didn't concede so many goals and keep having to come back."