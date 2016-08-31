Leicester complete Slimani deal

Leicester City have completed the signing of Algeria striker Islam Slimani from Sporting CP.

Slimani joins the Premier League champions on a five-year deal after they agreed a fee of €30million, plus an additional €5million dependent on objectives, with Sporting. He scored 27 goals in 33 Primeira Liga appearances last season as Sporting finished second, drawing reported interest from Arsenal as well as Leicester.

The striker was in tears after Sporting's 2-1 win over Porto on Sunday.

"To join a team like Leicester City is a huge honour and I can't wait to get started," Slimani told Leicester's official website.

"I've always wanted to play my football in the Premier League and to get the opportunity to do that with the reigning champions was something I simply could not turn down."

Slimani, who joined Sporting in 2013, has scored 23 goals in 43 games for Algeria and was part of the squad that reached the last 16 of the World Cup in 2014.

He becomes Leicester's sixth signing of the transfer window, joining Luis Hernandez, Ron-Robert Zieler, Bartosz Kapustka, Nampalys Mendy and Ahmed Musa at the King Power Stadium.

The 28-year-old's Leicester debut could come at Anfield on September 10 when Claudio Ranieri's men face Liverpool.