Leicester deserve Premier League title - Hazard

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard lauded Leicester City as deserved Premier League champions after Tottenham were held to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Claudio Ranieri's men claimed a historic first top-flight title after second-half goals from Gary Cahill and Hazard saw Chelsea hold Spurs on Monday.

That left Leicester with an unassailable seven-point lead at the top with two games remaining, completing the unlikeliest of title triumphs.

Hazard said he was largely unfazed by who won the title, but was pleased to see the underdogs secure the crown.

"It's always good to score in front of our fans," the Belgium international told Sky Sports.

"This game was very important for Chelsea. We deserved the draw. I don't care who is champions.

"Leicester deserve to be champions. It's good for the Premier League."

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min had put Spurs on track with first-half goals in their attempts to delay Leicester's title party, but they were pegged back after the interval in an ill-tempered affair.