Leicester deserve to win the Premier League - Ferguson

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes Leicester City deserve to be crowned Premier League champions.

Leicester's remarkable 2015-16 campaign sees them sit atop the league by five points with just seven games left to play.

Their form is a far cry from the state they were in just 12 months ago, with three wins from their last four games ensuring their survival in the top flight after spending much of the season rooted to the bottom the table.

However, with the spirit and fight they have displayed under Claudio Ranieri, Ferguson thinks there is no team more deserving than Leicester to become champions.

"Leicester have got the bit between their teeth, they've been the best team without question throughout the season and they deserve to win it," the 74-year-old, who guided United to 13 league titles, told Sky Sports.

"You would think their inexperience would count, but Leicester have unbelievable energy and togetherness that suggests they're going to see it through.

"For instance, they've won their last few games 1-0. I had a season at United where we had eight 1-0 victories and that won us the league.

"Those 1-0s are really important because it points out to me that they are a unit, they're not going to lose.

"They have a determination about them and they are not afraid of the situation they find themselves in, which is important.

"I don't see any nerves and that's down to the manager, he's brought a calming influence. It's fantastic, they are a breath of fresh air and it's great for the game."

Leicester resume their title hunt with a home clash against Southampton on Sunday, while second-place Tottenham travel to Liverpool the day before.