Leicester deserved to beat West Ham - Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri was delighted with Leicester City's "fantastic performance" as his side secured a place in the fourth round of the League Cup with a dramatic 2-1 win over West Ham.

Andy King's powerful header sealed the victory late in extra-time at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, with the hosts having dominated proceedings – West Ham goalkeeper Adrian pulling off a string of excellent saves to keep Leicester at bay after Mauro Zarate's effort had cancelled out Joe Dodoo's opener.

And despite their wastefulness in front of goal, Ranieri was thrilled with the effort of his players as three-time League Cup winners Leicester maintained their unbeaten start to 2015/16.

"We deserved it. We made a fantastic performance, and created 10 great chances to score. Their keeper was man of the match," he said.

"We had the names of the first five penalty takers written down. But we deserved to score a winner. It was a great goal.

"We changed 10 players, but they played at the same level. They're a great group and they work very hard. I'm very happy."