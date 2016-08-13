Leicester desperate to repeat Premier League success - Morgan

Ahead of the new Premier League season, Leicester City captain Wes Morgan is desperate for his side to repeat their heroics from 2015-16.

Leicester, led by Italian manager Claudio Ranieri, shocked the footballing world by claiming the Premier League title last season, having started the campaign as favourites for relegation.

While their triumph means they have the added demands of Champions League football to contend with, Morgan believes Leicester need to show they are not a one-season wonder.

"We have to show what we can do and prove to everyone it was no fluke last season," the skipper said ahead of Saturday's season opener at newly-promoted Hull City.

"We're here to stay at the top. It's going to be exciting for the neutrals and I can't wait for it to begin.

"Everyone saw what we could do last season. Teams will be better prepared for us and be aware of our strengths and try to nullify that as much as possible. We will try to find different solutions to the problems.

"We definitely want to emulate what we did last season. To taste that success, get that glory, we want it again and I would say we're even more eager to get it again."

However, Morgan is under no illusion that it will be as simple as last season, where Leicester wrapped up the title with two games left to go.

"It's going to be even harder," the Jamaica international conceded. "Big managers have taken over big teams, it's going to be much more difficult.

"Managers with points to prove, players with points to prove and the level will definitely be a lot higher this season.

"We've more competitions this season. We've the Champions League which is fantastic. We want to go into each game with the mentality to win and that's what we'll do.

"There's going to be a lot more games so we do need a bigger squad. I'm sure the squad will be rotated a little, the more games you play the more likely you will pick up some injuries but we've picked up some players in key positions.

"The signs are definitely that we're stronger, the competition for places is even more and it all makes for a better team and we're all driving in the same direction."