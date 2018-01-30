Leicester flop Musa returns to CSKA on loan

CSKA Moscow have announced the return of Ahmed Musa on loan for the remainder of the season after the forward failed to make an impact at Leicester City.

Leicester paid a reported club-record £16million to sign Musa in July 2016 as they bolstered their squad for a Champions League campaign in the wake of their stunning Premier League title success.

But the Nigeria international only scored two top-flight goals in his first campaign, while his only strike this term came in a 4-1 win over Sheffield United in the EFL Cup second round in August.

Musa has subsequently been allowed to depart the King Power Stadium until the end of the season.

"Ahmed will be included in the Red-Blues' squad list for the national league and the Europa League knockout stage," said a CSKA statement on Tuesday.

Ahmed Musa returns to Moscow January 30, 2018

Leicester, who are yet to confirm Musa's departure, on Monday allowed Leonardo Ulloa to go out on loan to his former club Brighton and Hove Albion.