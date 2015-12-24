'Leicester is Forrest Gump' - Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri believes his side has the stamina to continue its miracle run in the Premier League this season.

The club's rise from relegation fodder to table-toppers at Christmas has been peerless this season, but Ranieri believed there is one person worthy of comparison.

"Why can't we continue to run, run, run?" Ranieri asked.

"We are liked Forrest Gump - Leicester is Forrest Gump."

While Leicester's early season form has been remarkable, it is last season's dramatic escape from relegation under former manager Nigel Pearson that has given Ranieri hope.

"I am very confident because if Leicester last season saved themselves in the last two months that means the stamina is fantastic," the 64-year-old said.

"We must continue to play and work hard. We know very well our stamina is good and as long as our stamina is good we can continue to fight against anybody.

"Our fans will enjoy this Christmas Day a lot and this is very good."

Ranieri continued to reiterate the importance of his team's spirit ahead of their Boxing Day trip to Anfield, where Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool awaits.

“We are a good team because we show our strengths and we cover our weaknesses very well," Ranieri said.

"It’s possible because there is a fantastic dressing room, they train very well, and that is my philosophy.

"We don’t have the high quality like City and Arsenal but we fight together.

"Every ball for us is the last ball. That’s what we believe."