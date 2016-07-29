Leicester hand King new four-year deal

Midfielder Andy King has become the latest Leicester City player to commit his future to the Premier League champions by penning a new four-year deal.

Following in the footsteps of Jamie Vardy and Ben Chilwell, King has agreed an extended contract, having come through the ranks at the club and making over 300 appearances with the Foxes.

The 27-year-old made 25 league outings as Leicester won the title last season before helping Wales reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

King's previous deal was due to expire in 2018, but he has finalised terms until 2020.